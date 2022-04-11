Rockets/T-Birds tangle in round one

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets will renew their rivalry once again when they go head-to-head in the first round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The first-round matchup was confirmed on Sunday evening after the Kelowna Rockets fell to the Vancouver Giants in regulation by a 3-2 score and the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Everett Silvertips by a 4-1 margin. Those two outcomes locked the Rockets into the fifth seed and the Thunderbirds into the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The marks the eighth time in the past 25 years that the Thunderbirds and Rockets will face-off during the WHL Playoffs. The two Western Conference foes last came together during the 2017 WHL Western Conference Championship – a six-game series that saw the Thunderbirds prevail before going on to win the Ed Chynoweth Cup and the franchise’s first WHL Championship in its then 40-year history.

The Thunderbirds owned the season series, going 3-1-0-0, with one of those victories coming via the shootout – a 2-1 decision back on December 7.

The last time these two teams got together, the Thunderbirds edged the Rockets by a 4-3 tally on March 1. The Rockets lone victory came on February 27 – a 4-3 decision at Seattle.

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets is scheduled for Friday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. PT (accesso ShoWare Center). The series will head north of the border for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m. PT (Prospera Place).