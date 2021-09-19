Rockets take Royals to woodshed - again!

The Victoria Royals shouldn't like Prospera Place.

It has been anything but kind to them of late.

Another loss last night to the hands of the Kelowna Rockets.

4-1 was the final in the finale of a double header pre-season set in the Okanagan.

The Royals have just one win at Prospera Place in their last 15 appearances.

That is a record of 1-12-1-1 over at stretch which includes the teams record when they had to play home games at Prospera Place during the abbreviated season.

In Saturday's game, d-men Jake Lee and Will Irvine each had a goal and an assist in the Rockets second consecutive win.

Nicolas Cristiano started in goal and was flawless making 11 saves. Nineteen year-old Cole Tisdale played the final 40 minutes and made 17 of 18 stops.

The Rockets now get set for a home and home series with the Kamloops Blazers next weekend to wrap up the exibition schedule and then we play for real.