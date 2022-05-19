Rockets wait patiently before making pick

The Kelowna Rockets sat and waited and waited and waited more until finally getting to pick in today's WHL Prospects Draft.

With no selections in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd rounds, the team took Jaxon Kehrig from Tisdale, Saskatchewan in the fourth round.

The Rockets didn't have a first round pick in 2022 after trading it away to Seattle in the Matthew Wedman deal in 2019.

Several Kelowna born players were picked including Mason Finley, the son of former Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Jeff Finley.

Finley was chosen in the 2nd round by the Moose Jaw Warriors.

