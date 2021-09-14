Rockets welcome back fans to home games

The fans will be back watching Kelowna Rockets hockey this season.

Interior Health has eased restrictions for organized indoor events.

You can now have 50 people or 50 percent of the venue's capacity, whichever is greater.

Patrons will have to be vaccinated to enter and mask will have to be worn, the exception being when you are drinking or eating.

Prospera Place holds 6,001 spectators, so essentially 3,000 people will be allowed in the building this Friday and Saturday night when the Rockets host the Victoria Royals in a pair of WHL pre-season games.

The Kamloops Blazers, who are also in the Interior Health region, are impacted positively by this change.

The last time the Rockets played with fans in the stands was March 11, 2020 when the Royals were in town.

It only seems fitting they provide the opposition when the fans return after a long hiatus.