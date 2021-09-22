Rockets welcome back rearguard

Tyson Feist has returned to the Kelowna Rockets.

The 20 year-old d-man was attending the prospects came of the Arizona Coyotes.

Feist had 10 points in 14 games during the abbreviated season in April and May.

The Rockets still have three others at NHL camps.

Trevor Wong is with the Florida Panthers, Noah Dorey is with the Boston Bruins and Pavel Novak with the Minnesota Wild.

Novak is the only drafted player when the Wild selected him in the 5th round in 2020.