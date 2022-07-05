Rockets/WHL release entire schedule
The Kelowna Rockets entire regular season schedule has been released.
It includes two games in Prince George and Victoria in the opening three weeks.
The team will open the 2022-2003 campaign - September 24th - against the visiting Portland Winterhawks.
The Rockets will play four of it's opening 7 games on the road.
