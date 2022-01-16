Rockets won't make noise at trade deadline

The WHL trade deadline is quickly approaching.

All teams must complete deals by 2 pm Pacific Standard time on Monday.

Will the Kelowna Rockets be involved?

Head Coach Kris Mallette told AM 1150 News he is in conversations with GM Bruce Hamilton all the time about ways of making the team better.

"We talk for sure. I think we are both realists in the fact that we have a group with three 2005's, six 2004's and nine 2003's. Is it a year to potentially go all in? Absolutely not. Are we a competitive team at this point? Yep. Are we going to continually get better with the more experience we get? Absolutely. Getting some solid goaltending out of Boyko (Talyn Boyko) has really helped solidify that. I like our group.''

While the Rockets may be innocent bystanders this season, let's not lose sight that the team made three moves to improve its chances of success.

Colton Dach was acquired in a one for one deal with the Saskatoon Blades. Tayln Boyko was obtained from the Tri City Americans and forward Adam Kydd joined the squad from the Calgary Hitmen.

"A piece here and there, I honestly don't think we need it," Mallette added.

With a record of 18-10-1-3, sometimes the best trade you make is the one you don't.