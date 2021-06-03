Rockets won't pick in round one!

The WHL held it's prospects lottery Wednesday in Calgary with the Spokane Chiefs awarded the first pick overall.

While the draft will be held in December, the Kelowna Rockets won't pick at all.

They traded away their first round selection to the Edmonton Oil Kings for defenceman Connor McDonald.

The draft was changed from 'Bantam Draft' to 'Prospects Draft' late last year.

The league said the pushed back date will allow eligible players additional evaluation time.