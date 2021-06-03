iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
29°C
Instagram

Rockets won't pick in round one!

1200px-Kelowna_Rockets_logo.svg

The WHL held it's prospects lottery Wednesday in Calgary with the Spokane Chiefs awarded the first pick overall.

While the draft will be held in December, the Kelowna Rockets won't pick at all.

They traded away their first round selection to the Edmonton Oil Kings for defenceman Connor McDonald. 

The draft was changed from 'Bantam Draft' to 'Prospects Draft' late last year. 

The league said the pushed back date will allow eligible players additional evaluation time.