Ron Robison remains at the helm

The Western Hockey League announced today the WHL Board of Governors has agreed to a new three-year contract extension with WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

Robison joined the WHL as Commissioner and Chief Executive Office prior to the start of the 2000-01 season after spending nearly 20 years as a senior executive with Hockey Canada.

“The WHL Board of Governors voted unanimously to extend the contract of WHL Commissioner Ron Robison,” commented Bruce Hamilton, WHL Chairman of the Board. “Over 21 years, Ron has done a tremendous job of continually elevating the Western Hockey League, including guiding the WHL through the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring all Clubs were able to deliver a development season for WHL players. As we emerge from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ron’s continued leadership will be vital for the WHL to maintain its standing as a world leader in hockey development, player experience, and hockey scholarships.”