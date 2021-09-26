iHeartRadio

Rough weekend

A pair of pre-season losses for the Kelowna Rockets on the weekend.

Friday night, a 4-2 loss in Kamloops. 

Trevor Wong, fresh off a stint at the training camp of the Florida Panthers, scored once in the loss.

Then Saturday night at Prospera Place, in the rematch, the Blazers were a 4-3 winner.

Max Graham had a goal and an assist in the loss.

In fact, Graham led the team in scoring during the pre-season with 2+3=5 in four games. 

The Rockets now prepare for the season opener October 8th in Victoria against the Royals.

AM 1150 will be there to broadcast the game at 6:30 pm.

The team also announced Pavel Novak has returned from the training camp of the Minnesota Wild while d-man Noah Dorey is back after a highly successful free agent tryout with the Boston Bruins. 

 

 

