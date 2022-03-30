Seven ex-Rockets aim for U Sports championship
Seven former members of the Kelowna Rockets have one goal in mind this weekend.
Liam Kindree, Jake Kryski, Austin Glover, Conner McDonald, Jonathon Smart, Joe Gatenby and Conner Bruggen-Cate all want to win the U Sports Mens Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia.
The eight team tournament starts Thursday and wraps up Sunday with the gold medal game.
Kindree, Kryski, Glover, McDonald and Smart play for the UBC Thunderbirds.
Bruggen-Cate is at St. FX while Gatenby plays at the University of New Brunswick.
While the UNB Reds are the defending champions, the Alberta Golden Bears are attending a record 43rd University Cup, looking for a record 17th U SPORTS Championship.
-
Title change for Rockets veteran scoutTerry McFaul officially named director of player personnel.
-
Warriors face Vipers in round oneWarriors building for next season with playoffs looming.
-
Rockets bump the slumpEnd 7 game losing streak with win over arch rival.
-
Ex-Rockets used in concussion studyFive former kelowna Rockets among several players wearing high-tech mouth guards to capture data for study.
-
Hettinga hits new heightsRookie of the year honours for UBC Heat women's player.
-
Kamloops will bid. Will Kelowna?Blazers will bid to host 2023 Memorial Cup.
-
"We know it is going to be a war"Rockets are ready for a big weekend against Blazers.
-
"The lockout hurts me"Kelowna Falcons GM says greed is at the heart of the stalemate.
-
Hey now, you're an all-starHeat women make Canada West all-star teams.