Seven ex-Rockets aim for U Sports championship

Seven former members of the Kelowna Rockets have one goal in mind this weekend.

Liam Kindree, Jake Kryski, Austin Glover, Conner McDonald, Jonathon Smart, Joe Gatenby and Conner Bruggen-Cate all want to win the U Sports Mens Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia.

The eight team tournament starts Thursday and wraps up Sunday with the gold medal game.

Kindree, Kryski, Glover, McDonald and Smart play for the UBC Thunderbirds.

Bruggen-Cate is at St. FX while Gatenby plays at the University of New Brunswick.

While the UNB Reds are the defending champions, the Alberta Golden Bears are attending a record 43rd University Cup, looking for a record 17th U SPORTS Championship.