Sicamous proud of Shea Weber

While most BC hockey fans typically cheer for the Vancouver Canucks, the community of Sicamous is a different story.

Mayor Terry Rysz says pretty much all 24 hundred residents are on-side with hometown hockey hero - Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber.

"He is probably as big a deal as he is big", Rysz told AM 1150 News with a chuckle.

"We are all sitting on pins and needles as we are watching every game with a lot of interest. I think (Canadiens) they have a good shot at this."   

Rysz says every time a hockey announcers say Weber is from Sicamous, the community receives an injection of pride.

"Ya, he started his hockey here in Sicamous, but he is a great ambassador. He is a class guy and a great hockey player".

The Canadiens face Vegas in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.