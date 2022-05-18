Six-ex-Kelowna Rockets involved in 'Battle of Alberta'

Six!

Six former players or coaches with the Kelowna Rockets are involved in the 2022 edition of the 'Battle of Alberta'.

Three of those individuals were on the 2009 WHL championship team, with Tyson Barrie (Oilers) and Mikael Backlund (Flames) on the ice for the game winning overtime goal against the Calgary Hitmen in game six.

Ryan Huska, the Flames assistant coach, was the head coach of the Rockets that season.

Dillon Dube (Flames), Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) and Duncan Keith (Oilers) are all alumni playing in this series.

The entire group have one thing in common as WHL champions.

Dube and Draisaitl were part of the 2015 championship team while Keith won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Rockets in 2003.

No NHL playoff series has featured this many former players/coaches.