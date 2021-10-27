Slow schedule; Rockets don't sit idly by
The Kelowna Rockets have played a league low four games this season.
By comparison, the Red Deer Rebels and Brandon Wheat Kings have played 10 each.
How have the Rockets taken advantage of the down time?
Head Coach Kris Mallette has been involved in a lot of 'chalk talk'.
"We are taking an opportunity to teach, to condition, to be able to pre-scout the opposition. After this weekend, it's three games a week for the forseeable future and some with obviously with five to six games over a small span of time."
The Rockets play back to back games this weekend, one of 29 times this season they will play back-to-back.
-
Top 10 rankings for UBC HeatCanada West Championships are this weekend.
-
16 year-old getting top line minutesRookie Andrew Crystall is starting the season the teams #1 line.
-
Waiting game continues for Rockets/Blazers"Capacity restrictions could be eased in next few days."
-
Lind's NHL stint a quick one23 year-old made NHL debut Monday.
-
Rockets make block buster dealA one for one trade where teams exchange top players.
-
Warriors honour firefightersOctober 9th is Firefighter Appreciation Night.
-
Rough weekendRockets lose a pair.
-
Leading scorer back in the foldThe second of four veterans have returned from NHL training camps.
-
Rockets welcome back rearguardTyson Feist returns from NHL prospects camp.