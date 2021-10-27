Slow schedule; Rockets don't sit idly by

The Kelowna Rockets have played a league low four games this season.

By comparison, the Red Deer Rebels and Brandon Wheat Kings have played 10 each.

How have the Rockets taken advantage of the down time?

Head Coach Kris Mallette has been involved in a lot of 'chalk talk'.

"We are taking an opportunity to teach, to condition, to be able to pre-scout the opposition. After this weekend, it's three games a week for the forseeable future and some with obviously with five to six games over a small span of time."



The Rockets play back to back games this weekend, one of 29 times this season they will play back-to-back.