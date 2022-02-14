Soft spoken d-man makes big impact

He wasn’t considered the jewel when the Kelowna Rockets made a blockbuster trade two seasons ago with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

In an effort to build for the 2020 Memorial Cup, the team acquired forward Dillon Hamaliuk, goalie Cole Schwebius and Jake Lee for a first round prospects pick, a second round selection and 20 year-old forward Conner Bruggen-Cate.

Fast forward to this season, 20 year-old defenceman Jake Lee, who played in his 250th career game Saturday, has been nothing short of excellent.

With 12 goal and 34 points, Lee is just happy to contribute.

"It is definitely a huge confidence booster for me this season to be able to produce this much and have as good a season as I am right now. I am trying to produce as much as I can offensively, but still be a good two-way defenceman for our team."

Considered one of the best blueliners in the Western Conference - now - it wasn’t so easy when he broke into the league as a wide eyed rookie.

"Everything was faster. Guys were bigger and stronger. The crowd was obviously bigger. It was quite the thing for me when I was 16. After a while you get used to it. The goalies were better. It was a lot harder to score a goal in this league."

This season, Lee is fourth in team scoring and is second in shots on net and leads the hockey club with a +29 rating.

Oh, we should mention his 12 goals (a career high) are only one off the league lead for defencemen.

Considered a complementary piece in that trade with the T-Birds in 2019, it is safe to say now, Lee is the most impactful of the three players acquired in that deal.