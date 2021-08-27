Softball championships coming to Kelowna

The best university softball teams in the country will be coming to Kelowna this October as the UBCO Heat are set to host the 2021 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association (CCSA) Championship at High Noon Park.

Running from Friday, October 8 until Sunday, October 10, the top eight teams from across Canada will compete for a national championship for the first time in two years after last year's event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heat automatically qualify as the hosts of the event and will vie for a national championship in just their third year as a team.

"Being awarded the 2021 National Championship says a lot about the level of respect our young program and their leadership group have earned in such a short period of time," said Tom Huisman, UBCO's director of athletics and recreation, on the selection. "This is a national level endorsement, not just for our team, but for the Kelowna and greater Okanagan softball communities."

UBCO's successful championship-hosting bid was supported by Tourism Kelowna and the City of Kelowna.