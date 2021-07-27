Striving to be the fittest on earth
Kelowna's Brent Fikowski is competing in the CrossFit Games this week in Madison, Wisconsin.
This is his 6th time at the event, finishing second in 2017.
The 30 year-old is attempting to be the 'Fittest on Earth' after finishing 23rd in 2019.
Last years games were cancelled due to the pandemic.
