Structure Protection Unit staged in Lower East Adams Lake area
The Shuswap Emergency Program has moved a Structure Protection Unit (SPU) into the Evacuation Alert area of the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire. The SPU is staged in the community to be used by firefighting personnel as needed.
The fire continues to grow with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) mapping the fire at 2,000 hectares at approximately 8 PM last night. This was up from 1,786 hectares in the mid-afternoon. Wildfire staff will be assessing the fire again today and should have more information later this afternoon.
BCWS is reporting the potential for less severe fire behaviour in the coming days, however, this is entirely dependent on weather conditions.
Additional information for this fire:
- It is unsafe for BCWS to use ground crews to fight the fire, so limited assistance is being provided by helicopter support. BCWS is also using helicopter resources to fight the Bush Creek East blaze across the lake from this fire.
- The area under Evacuation Alert is comprised of primarily seasonal residences, with approximately a dozen full-time residences. The Evacuation Alert has now been in place since Thursday, July 20 and will remain in place until further notice.
- Seasonal residents with cabins in the area are being asked to move out of the area, as this will significantly shorten the time frame for any possible evacuation. There are limited transportation options for moving people out of the region, primarily through the Adams Lake Ferry and personal boats.
- Additional ferry staff are on standby in case of an evacuation.
- Permanent residents of the area are reminded to pre-register with the province’s Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at ess.gov.bc.ca