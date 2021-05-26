Sun football back this fall

The new president of the Okanagan Sun is optimistic they will play football this fall.

Thirty-four year-old Parker Evans says they just aren't sure when that will happen.

"The league is being very proactive. They have got about six different schedules planned out. The first one could be as early as July 24th and the latest one could be towards September 11th."

Evans says while its not ideal, if they had to play without fans, they would.

"I guess with football, the nice thing is we are outside, so their is more flexibility when things come down to it we can be a little more creative on how we space out fans," Evans added.

Evans, who is from Calgary but re-located to Kelowna in October, was voted in as president back in February.

