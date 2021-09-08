Sun shine bright on opening weekend
Three members of the Okanagan Sun have been named players of the week in the CJFL.
Running back Malcolm Miller ran for 128 yards and a touchdown in a season opening win over the Valley Huskers.
Defensive lineman Kelon Thomas had three tackles and a sack while Mike O’Shea returned five kicks for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Yes, O'Shea is the son of current Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea.
The Sun play the Westshore Rebels this Saturday in Chilliwack.
