Sun shine bright on opening weekend

okanagan-sun

Three members of the Okanagan Sun have been named players of the week in the CJFL.

Running back Malcolm Miller ran for 128 yards and a touchdown in a season opening win over the Valley Huskers.

Defensive lineman Kelon Thomas had three tackles and a sack while Mike O’Shea returned five kicks for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Yes, O'Shea is the son of current Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea. 

The Sun play the Westshore Rebels this Saturday in Chilliwack.

