Supporting the Okanagan Sun

The Okanagan Sun have been a staple in the city of Kelowna for 40 years as the team celebrates its 40th anniversary season during the 2021 campaign with JDS Energy providing support to the club for 10 years.

Any team needs strong partners and JDS Energy has been just that for the Sun, providing plenty of support throughout the years and this season was no different, presenting a cheque worth $25,000 to the team.

In the 10 years of JDS Energy’s partnership of the Sun, Jeff and Brenda Stibbard have supported the Okanagan Sun Scholarship Program, which has seen over 100 players receive funding from this program to attend post-secondary education during this time.

The Sun would like to thank JDS Energy for their continued partnership throughout the last 10 years and look forward to many more years to come.

The Sun (2-1) will return to the road next Saturday, September 25th as they will face-off against the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-1).

Kick-off is slated for 5:30 PM with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150.