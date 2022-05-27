Suspicious object was an explosive device
Still lots of questions about a suspicious object located on Bartley Road in West Kelowna yesterday morning.
It was found at around 8:30 am on the shoulder of the roadway.
The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in.
The suspicious object was an explosive device and they destroyed it locally.
The West Kelowna RCMP is leading the investigation.
If anyone has any information, call the West Kelowna RCMP.
