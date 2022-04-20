Tall goalie makes big impact

Talyn Boyko had a tall task when he was acquired in a trade with the Tri City Americans in November.

The 19 year-old was asked to solidify the Kelowna Rockets goaltending.

The 6'7 netminder did just that, helping his team to a 42 win season and being named the MVP.

The New York Rangers draft pick played a career high 54 games and posted 28 victories.

Other award winners were Andrew Cristall, who was named the Rookie of the Year. Jake Lee was named the Top Defenceman while Mark Liwiski was the Unsung Hero.

Nolan Flamand was the Best Defensive Forward while Dylan Wightman was the Most Improved Player.