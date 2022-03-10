Does the delay in the start of the major league baseball regular season impact the West Coast League, which the Kelowna Falcons are a member?

"The lockout hurts me", Mark Nonis the general manager of the Falcons told AM 1150 News.

"It tarnishes baseball in the sense that fans get upset because they see greed. They see players making multi-million dollars a year. They see billionaires getting greedy and wanting more money while hard working families pay 80 dollars to get into a game and have a hot dog and a beer. It puts a bad taste in their mouths for baseball in general."

Opening Day has been pushed back until at least April 14 as the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) could not reach a deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

The players union says canceling games is "completely unnecessary."