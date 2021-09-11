The Okanagan Sun trounce the Westshore Rebels

Press release:

The Okanagan Sun used the combination of Dominic Britton and Mike O’Shea for four touchdown connections and helped the Sun improve to 2-0 on the season with a 62-6 rout of the Westshore Rebels on Saturday evening at Exhibition Field.

The neutral site game was the Sun’s first “home” game of the season and they kicked off the festivities in style with a 95-yard kick-off return for a touchdown from Matthew Sibley just 18 seconds into the game.

It was the first of 20 points in the opening quarter for the Sun, who came out ready to play right from the opening kick. The Sun took advantage of some poor snaps while on special teams for the Rebels and were rewarded with excellent field position throughout the afternoon.

The Sun (2-0) will return to the road next Sunday, September 19th as they will face-off against the Langley Rams (0-0) at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. Kick-off is slated for 4:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed on BCFCTV.com. The pre-game show gets underway at 3:45 PM.