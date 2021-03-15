The price of playing during a pandemic

If you want to play junior hockey during a pandemic, you have to pay a price.

Health officials require the Victoria Royals, Prince George Cougars and Vancouver Giants to quartaine for a week - in a hotel - before resuming practice.

A bed.

A bathroom and food delivered to your door.

No going outside.

Prince George Head Coach Mark Lamb admits its an odd way to spend a week in Kelowna or Kamloops.

"We are just following all the prodigals, right to a tee. We all got tested yesterday. We will get tested again. I think when practice starts, it will change everything for these kids."

How did the COVID test go for the personable Lamb?

"It was absolutely nothing. It took five seconds. We are not getting the nose one done. That one is probably a little more uncomfortable. It didn't bother me one bit."

If you think the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers are getting off scott free, think again.

They are quarantining for a week too, in their billet homes.



