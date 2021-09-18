Three point night from new face

Newcomer Max Graham had a goal and two assists leading the Kelowna Rockets to a 7-3 pre-season win Friday night over the Victoria Royals.

Acquired in a trade with the Everett Silvertips on August 25th, Graham's first shot on net with his new team produced a goal.

Andrew Cristall had a goal and an assist while singles came from Turner McMillen, John Babcock, Scott Cousins, Dylan Whitman and European forward Gabriel Szturc.

Szturc had a team high 6 shots on net.

Cole Schwebius earned the win in goal making 17 of 19 saves through 40 minutes before giving way to Nicholas Cristiano in the third period.

The Rockets host the Royals Saturday night in the rematch before closing out the exhibition schedule next weekend with a home and home series against the Kamloops Blazers.