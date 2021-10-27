Top 10 rankings for UBC Heat

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's cross country team maintained their position in the U SPORTS Top 10 rankings this week as they get set to compete in the Canada West Championships on Saturday.

The Heat continue to hold down the ninth spot in the weekly rankings, having finished second in both meets they've competed in this season against Canada West opposition.

As they get to face the best of the best in the conference in Saskatoon this weekend, UBCO appears poised to challenge both the Saskatchewan Huskies, who were tied for fourth in the U SPORTS Top 10 this week, and the UBC Thunderbirds, who are ranked sixth, for a position on the podium.

Leading the way for the Heat will be the dynamic duo of Lauren McNeil of Buxton, England and Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont. The two runners have finished first and second respectively at the Vikes Invitational and the Trinity Western Invitational and the pair will be threats for individual gold and silver once again on Saturday.

Over in the men's competition, all eyes will be on second-year Connor Baerg of Burlington, Ont., as he leads the Heat into Saskatoon.

Baerg will be pushing for a spot on the Canada West all-star team if he can secure a Top 14 finish at the conference championships and it should be within reach for the science student as he's finished 11th and 12th in his two races this season.

The other name to watch for UBCO is Joshua Milliken of Frederick, Md. The rookie runner has been a strong addition for the Heat this season and will be looking for a season-best result at the conference championships.