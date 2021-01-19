Topping ready for pre-season

It's the price of playing pro hockey in a COVID world.

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Kyle Topping says if he wants to play in the AHL, he has to get tested every day.

"The nasal (test) up the nostril. Some testers are worse than others. Some people like to stick it a little futher down. Sometimes it isn't comfortable and other times it isn't too bad. I am getting used to it and it's the new way of life."

Topping signed a contract with the San Jose Barracuda back in May.

The Barracuda open the pre-season tonight in Irvine California.