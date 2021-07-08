Two ex-Rockets win hockey's holy grail

While Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber had his bubble burst in winning the Stanley Cup, two former Kelowna Rockets will have their names engraved on Hockey's holy grail.

Luke Schenn's name will appear for a second time after winning it last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

While Schenn didn't participate in the 2021 Stanley Cup finals, the 31 year-old dressed in 8 post season games.

Cal Foote's name will also appear on the Stanley Cup.

The 22 year-old played in 35 games during the regular season for the Lightning, but didn't suit up for any games during the playoffs.

Schenn played three seasons with the Rockets from 2005 to 2008 while Foote was with the WHL franchise from 2015-2018.

Both are former Kelowna Rockets 'defenceman of the year' award winners.