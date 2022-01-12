Two Rockets catch eye of NHL
Two members of the Kelowna Rockets have cracked the mid term rankings of NHL Central Scouting.
Max Graham is rated 168th while teammate Nolan Flamand is 187th.
Flamand is not rated in any previous Central Scouting rankings.
Both players are projected to be taken in the late stages of the draft, to be held July 7-8th in Montreal.
Graham has 7+9=16 points this season while Flamand is 4th in team scoring with 5+19=24.
Gabriel Szturc, who was rated previously, did not make the grade in the latest rankings.
