UBCO Heat games put on hold

This weekend's UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball games against the UFV Cascades have been postponed the Canada West conference announced on Thursday, while the Heat's women's games against UFV will go ahead as originally planned.

The change in the men's schedule comes as a result of the Heat not having the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to a combination of illness and travel complications.

Reschedule dates have not yet been set.

The Heat's women's games will go ahead as planned. Tip-off against the Cascades is slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.