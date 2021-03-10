Undrafted? No problem

Shea Weber.

Jamie Benn.

Josh Gorges.

What do they all have in common?

All played for the Kelowna Rockets. All played in the NHL. All were never chosen in the WHL bantam draft.

The same can be said for 17 year-old Scott Cousins, who will play for the Rockets as an undrafted player.

Listed by Lorne Frey more than a year ago, Cousins will try to make the transition from midget to major junior.

"The jump from minor midget with a bunch of 16 year-old's to the WHL isn't a small leap. I am looking forward to it though. I am skilled enough to compete at that level".

Cousins is one of 11 rookies on this years roster.

"My parents know this is something I have been working for for as long as I can remember. They have been awesome. They have given me everything in their power to get me to this level," Cousin added.

The well spoken rookie will also have to make the transition to a billet family for the first time, after having the luxury of living at home with parents Bill and Cheryl.