Vees get player commitment

The Penticton Vees have announce the commitment of defenseman Brady Smith for the 2022/23 season.

The 16 year-old is playing this season with the Saskatoon Contacts of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

“Choosing the college route is an avenue that I thought would be the best for me in the long run,” commented Smith, “Everyone that I talked to have said the Vees are where I want to go and get to the next level and I am excited to join a program that will help me develop while looking to win a championship.”

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native already has some Vees ties while playing with the Contacts as former Vees defenseman and assistant coach Michael Hengen is currently an assistant coach with the Contacts.