Vees lose captain to season ending injury
The Penticton Vees have lost captain Fin Williams for the remainder of the 2021/22 season with a lower body injury.
The 18 year-old is in his second season with the Vees and third in the BC Hockey League.
Williams 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 27 games this season.
“We found out on Monday that our Captain Fin Williams suffered a season ending injury that requires surgery,” commented Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, “Fin has been the consummate leader, teammate and citizen during his time as a Vee. We will continue to support Fin through this difficult rehab process.”
The Vees are in Prince George on Wednesday.
-
Rockets quiet at trade deadlineJust 9 transaction on deadline day.
-
Rockets won't make noise at trade deadline"I honestly don't think we need it".
-
A handful on home iceRockets roll over the Royals - outscoring them 15-5 in two games.
-
Rockets inch closer to 1st placeFive points back of first place Kamaloops.
-
Game on!!!Rockets opponent cleared to play after dealing with COVID.
-
Two Rockets catch eye of NHLGraham and Flamand have a shot at being chosen in July's NHL draft.
-
Vees get player commitmentSixteen year-old defender will join Vees next season.
-
Rockets deal defencemanPlayers rights sent to Winnipeg.
-
Kelowna product dealt to CranbookWarriors trade Carter Schmidt to Bucks.