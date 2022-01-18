Vees lose captain to season ending injury

The Penticton Vees have lost captain Fin Williams for the remainder of the 2021/22 season with a lower body injury.

The 18 year-old is in his second season with the Vees and third in the BC Hockey League.

Williams 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 27 games this season.

“We found out on Monday that our Captain Fin Williams suffered a season ending injury that requires surgery,” commented Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, “Fin has been the consummate leader, teammate and citizen during his time as a Vee. We will continue to support Fin through this difficult rehab process.”

The Vees are in Prince George on Wednesday.