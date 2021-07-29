Veteran goalie released
The Kelowna Rockets have made a decision on their two-20 year-old goalies.
The team has released Roman Basran.
That leaves Cole Schwebius as the teams starter.
The Kelowna resident was 5 and 3 during the abbreviated 2020-2021 season.
