Veteran goalie released

The Kelowna Rockets have made a decision on their two-20 year-old goalies.

The team has released Roman Basran.

That leaves Cole Schwebius as the teams starter. 

The Kelowna resident was 5 and 3 during the abbreviated 2020-2021 season.  

