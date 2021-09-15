Veterans mentor rookies

The Kelowna Rockets will ice a young team this season.

Despite a wide age difference, head scout Terry McFaul says the veterans are welcoming the rookies with open arms.

"The older guys, (Mark) Liwiski and Jake Lee, they have taken these guys on and talked with them and are helping them at every turn. Tyson Feist, before he went to pro camp, he was the same way. He made them all welcome and comfortable and took all of the uneasiness away."

Those three players that McFaul mentioned are all 20 year-old's on this years roster. Goalie Cole Schwebius is the other.

The Rockets open the pre-season - Friday - against the Victoria Royals.

Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 pm.

AM 1150 will not broadcast any exhibition games.