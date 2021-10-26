Waiting game continues for Rockets/Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers will have to hold their breath for a few more days.

They're waiting to see if health officials give them the green light to play in front of capacity crowds.

Doctor Bonnie Henry was asked about it during a media briefing in Victoria.

"We are looking at this on a day to day basis. I do believe it is going to be settling in the next few days (COVID cases). I hope we can lift restrictions and be able to get back to those important hockey games and other arts and other events safely very soon.

While capacity limits have been lifted for sporting events and other events in the Vancouver Island, Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions, they remain in effect in the Interior and Northern Health regions.