Warriors add goalie
The West Kelowna Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitment of goaltender Justin Katz.
“We are very excited for Justin to join the Warriors family”, said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Justin is a very technically sound goalie who never quits on loose pucks and competes at all times. We watched him a lot throughout the season and was one of the best 04 goalies in US Prep. We had an opportunity to bring him to camp and he has continued to impress us on and off the ice. ”
The 6’1, 185 pound goaltender is looking forward to finally getting some games in after a long season of training.
The Warriors first preseason game goes this Friday when the Warriors host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Puck drop at 7:00pm from Royal LePage Place.
-
Supporting the Okanagan SunJD Energy has supported the Sun, financially, for 10 years
-
Optimism highRockets GM likes the mix and old and young talent.
-
Rockets take Royals to woodshed - again!Rockets giving Royals a rough time.
-
Three point night from new faceMax Graham has 1+2=3 in his Kelowna Rockets debut.
-
Kelowna's Cody Beach a step closer to NHLA former pro player, the now turned referee could get a shot in the NHL.
-
OK Heat welcome back fansFans will be able to watch the soccer teams play this weekend at Nonis Field.
-
Rockets move back home openerTeam will start new season on the road.
-
Veterans mentor rookiesRockets head scout Terry McFaul likes how the older players are including the younger players.
-
"We are super excited"Okanagan Sun get green light to play at home with fans.