Warriors add goalie

The West Kelowna Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitment of goaltender Justin Katz.

“We are very excited for Justin to join the Warriors family”, said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Justin is a very technically sound goalie who never quits on loose pucks and competes at all times. We watched him a lot throughout the season and was one of the best 04 goalies in US Prep. We had an opportunity to bring him to camp and he has continued to impress us on and off the ice. ”

The 6’1, 185 pound goaltender is looking forward to finally getting some games in after a long season of training.

The Warriors first preseason game goes this Friday when the Warriors host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Puck drop at 7:00pm from Royal LePage Place.