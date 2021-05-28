Warriors add to d-core

The West Kelowna Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitment of blue liner Tyler Rubin(‘03) for the 2021-22 season.

The Natick, Massachusetts native tallied 6 goals and 17 assists in 23 games played with Belmont Hill School (USHS Prep). “We are very excited for Tyler to join the Warriors family”, said Warriors Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Tyler is a smooth skating puck moving defenseman who defends well and can play in all situations.”

The 5’10, 160 pound blue liner’s 2020-21 season was cut short because of the pandemic, but that still didn’t stop Rubin from being listed on the NHL Central Scouting list. “I am very excited to be listed on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings,” stated Rubin. “It was a huge honor but at the end of the day, it’s another sign to keep working even harder. It feels amazing to commit to the Warriors. I really connected with the coaching staff and owner John Murphy and cannot be any more excited to get out to West Kelowna next season”. Rubin spent time playing alongside current Warriors Pat Lawn & Connor Joyce back in Greater Boston. Rubin joins incoming forward Nick Roukounakis and current blue liner Charles Alexis Legault as the three members of the Warriors listed on the NHL’s final Central Scouting list.

Rubin is committed to Princeton University (NCAA). The Warriors would like to welcome Tyler and his family to the City of West Kelowna and the Warriors organization.