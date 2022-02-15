Warriors build for future
The West Kelowna Warriors have received a commitment from forward Jaiden Moriello for the 2022-23 season.
The Saugus, Mass native currently has 28 goals and 11 assists in 25 games played with Kimball Union Academy (USHS-Prep) this season.
“We are very excited for Jaiden to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson.”We got a chance to meet and watch him at our Development camp in Boston last summer and continued to follow his progress this season where he was named team captain.”
The 6’2, 190 pound forward considers himself ready for the BC Hockey League. “ I’m really excited to commit to such a great, well respected organization and I can’t wait to be a Warrior,” stated Moriello.
The Warriors are back in action Friday when they take on the Penticton Vees.
