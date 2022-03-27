Warriors face Vipers in round one

The West Kelowna Warriors will face the Vernon Vipers in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Warriors were 3 and 1 in four meetings this season.

Game one is Friday at Royal LePage Place.

GAME 1: APRIL 1 @West Kelowna

GAME 2: APRIL 2 @ West Kelowna

GAME 3: APRIL 4 @ Vernon

GAME 4: APRIL 6 @ Vernon

GAME 5: APRIL 8 @ West Kelowna **If Needed**

GAME 6: APRIL 9 @ Vernon **If Needed**

GAME 7: APRIL 11@ West Kelowna **If Needed**

Meantime, the team has received a commitment from defenceman Nolan Joyce for next season.

“We are very excited for Nolan to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Nolan understands the game at a high level. He can play in all situations, is very deceptive with the puck and is an elite passer with a high end shot.

Joyce is the younger brother of Warriors alumni Connor Joyce.