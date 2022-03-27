Warriors face Vipers in round one
The West Kelowna Warriors will face the Vernon Vipers in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs.
The Warriors were 3 and 1 in four meetings this season.
Game one is Friday at Royal LePage Place.
GAME 1: APRIL 1 @West Kelowna
GAME 2: APRIL 2 @ West Kelowna
GAME 3: APRIL 4 @ Vernon
GAME 4: APRIL 6 @ Vernon
GAME 5: APRIL 8 @ West Kelowna **If Needed**
GAME 6: APRIL 9 @ Vernon **If Needed**
GAME 7: APRIL 11@ West Kelowna **If Needed**
Meantime, the team has received a commitment from defenceman Nolan Joyce for next season.
“We are very excited for Nolan to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Nolan understands the game at a high level. He can play in all situations, is very deceptive with the puck and is an elite passer with a high end shot.
Joyce is the younger brother of Warriors alumni Connor Joyce.
-
Rockets bump the slumpEnd 7 game losing streak with win over arch rival.
-
Ex-Rockets used in concussion studyFive former kelowna Rockets among several players wearing high-tech mouth guards to capture data for study.
-
Hettinga hits new heightsRookie of the year honours for UBC Heat women's player.
-
Kamloops will bid. Will Kelowna?Blazers will bid to host 2023 Memorial Cup.
-
"We know it is going to be a war"Rockets are ready for a big weekend against Blazers.
-
"The lockout hurts me"Kelowna Falcons GM says greed is at the heart of the stalemate.
-
Hey now, you're an all-starHeat women make Canada West all-star teams.
-
Falcons take flight with new coachDoug Noce will guide the team this summer with the help of his brother.
-
Rockets in good shape in final 5 weeks of seasonHopes of first place in BC Division within sight.