Warriors honour firefighters
The West Kelowna Warriors home opener on October 9th will be Firefighter Appreciation Night.
The game will take place on a Saturday when the Warriors kick off the regular season against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
Members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue will be in attendance. “We all recall the frightening August evening when the Mount Law Wildfire threatened our community. It was our first responders, led by West Kelowna Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service, who courageously defended our neighborhoods for several weeks.” said Warriors President Chris Laurie. “We want to dedicate our home opener to the Firefighters and invite our residents to show their appreciation. It will be a special evening.”
