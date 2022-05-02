Warriors in trouble
The Penticton Vees beat the West Kelowna Warriros twice on the weekend and now enjoy a 2-0 series lead.
The Vees were a 6-0 winner Saturday night after a 8-1 win Friday night.
The Warriors surrendered all six goals in the second period after giving up five in the second period in game one.
The Vees are now 10 and 1 in the playoffs while the Warriors are 8-3.
Game three goes Monday at Royal LePage Place.
Nanaimo leads Langley two games to none after back-to-back 4-0 and 3-0 wins in the Coastal Conference final.
