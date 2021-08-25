Warriors make trade
The West Kelowna Warriors have made a trade.
They've acquired forward Chase Dafoe from the Blackfalds Bulldogs in exchange for forward Zach Brooks.
Dafoe is a former captain of the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The fit is a good one, with Dafoe was raised in Kelowna and his family has recently relocated to Peachland.
