Warriors make trade

The West Kelowna Warriors have made a trade.

They've acquired forward Chase Dafoe from the Blackfalds Bulldogs in exchange for forward Zach Brooks.

Dafoe is a former captain of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The fit is a good one, with Dafoe was raised in Kelowna and his family has recently relocated to Peachland. 
 

