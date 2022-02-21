Warriors recognize community of Peachland

Securiguard & The West Kelowna Warriors are excited to announce “Peachland Warriors Night” Saturday March 5th when the Warriors host the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors will be wearing special Peachland jerseys during the game.

Warriors President Chris Laurie is looking forward to Warriors fans celebrating their neighbours to the South.

“We are really excited for this event. Peachland is our neighbour community and we’d like to invite all the residents to join us as the Warriors represent Peachland, in what we’re planning to be an Annual event. Let’s celebrate beautiful Peachland and have some fun!”

During the game, The Peachland Sports Association will run the 50/50 and give all the proceeds to the Peachland Food Bank.

The Warriors are offering $10 tickets to all Peachland residents.