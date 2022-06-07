Warriors win marketing award

The West Kelowna Warriors are in the winners circle.

President Chris Laurie has been named BCHL Marketer of the Year.

“Chris's vast experience in marketing is paying off in West Kelowna. He has led the path to re-energizing Warriors hockey in a major market in our league” said Barry Douglas, Vice President of Business Operations and Governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs as well as the Chairman of the BCHL’s Marketing Committee.

The award was determined by a poll of marketers from across the BCHL.

“I am honoured and proud of our organization for this recognition. Our accomplishments are a group effort. The players and staff supported each and every marketing initiative we executed", stated Warriors President Chris Laurie. "



