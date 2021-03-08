Kelowna Rockets players are at home quarantining.

They arrive in Kelowna this weekend, essentially three short weeks before the start of the season.

Veteran goaltender Roman Basran doesn't anticipate anyone being rusty with the long layoff.

"I don't think so. I don't think it will make a difference. Everyone looks pretty normal to me. I don't think anyone took a lot of time off during COVID besides when it happened. I think everyone has been training hard and are ready to go."

The Rockets haven't played a competitive game since March 11th of last year.

"We are basically jumping into a 24 game playoff series. Typically, we are before Christmas where you get to feel out the games and see how they (opposition) play and this person and that person. This is about winning. We want to win. We are here to win", Basran added.