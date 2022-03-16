"We know it is going to be a war"
Kelowna Rockets defenceman Jake Lee isn’t mincing words when looking at a set of games with the Kamloops Blazers this weekend.
The 20 year-old knows they need two wins if they have any hope of first place in the BC Division.
"It is playoff hockey. It is what our team needs to get into that mindset. This is probably our biggest series of the season this weekend, so we are coming in with lots of hopes and aspirations."
The Rockets trail the Blazers by 11 points with just 15 games left in the regular season.
"Being rivals for all these years, anytime we play Kamloops, we know it is going to be a war," Lee added.
While the Rockets won the opening seven games between the two teams, the Blazers have won the last three meetings.
A great weekend of hockey begins Friday night at Prospera Place before the two teams meet again Saturday night in Kamloops.
