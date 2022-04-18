"We know it's going to be a war"

For the first time in four years, the Kelowna Rockets are in the playoffs.

The Rockets missed the post season in 2019 before the pandemic cancelled things in 2020 and again in 2021.

Veteran defenceman Tyson Feist admits the playoffs are ‘unchartered waters’ for many of his teammates – including himself

“I have no playoff experience - none. This will be a first for me. When I was 16, I got a little bit with Spokane (Chiefs) but I was a healthy scratch, but I got a little bit of experience so that’s as close as I got to playoff experience."

The Rockets face the Seattle Thunderbirds in game one – Friday night.

“We know it is going to be a war. They are a physical team. We are a physical team. It is going to come down to who wants it more and who will sacrifice more. I think we have a pretty good chance of getting past the first round”, Feist added.

The two teams were separated by four points in the Western Conference standings this season.